Saul Centers sees slip in total revenue in Q2 report

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020

Saul Centers Inc., an equity real estate investment trust in Bethesda, saw a dip in total revenue in its second quarter financial report released Friday. Total revenue dropped to $53.2 million from $58.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income decreased to $10.2 million for the 2020 quarter from $16.8 million for the 2019 quarter. The Waycroft mixed-use development opened in April 2020 and, as ...

