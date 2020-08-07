Quantcast

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber August 7, 2020

WASHINGTON — The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus has weakened hiring and the economic rebound. At any other time, hiring at that level would be seen as a blowout gain. But after employers shed a staggering 22 million ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo