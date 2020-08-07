Quantcast

VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas expands care into Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) Friday announced the expansion of its Targeted Case Management (TCM)/Care Coordination programming to Baltimore after the nonprofit was selected for an up to five-year contract to provide services for youth and their families by Behavioral Health System Baltimore, Inc. VOACC has historically operated TCM in Montgomery County and Prince George's County ...

