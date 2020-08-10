Carol Vandevoort Goodman

Past President

Junior League of Baltimore

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

My most significant accomplishment was building a new headquarters and thrift store for the Junior League of Baltimore (JLB) because it represented the financial future of the JLB and because it required a significant capital campaign that was heretofore never attempted by the JLB and represented a considerable stretch for me.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Mentoring is extremely important to me as I know that I personally benefited in countless ways from mentoring and believe strongly in “paying it forward.” As a board member of the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI), I established a Linkage program where board members were assigned to each of the 292 Junior League presidents across the country to mentor these new leaders by helping them with board service, leadership development, strategic direction, fund development and community involvement.