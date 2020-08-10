Quantcast

China business travel returns for Marriott, revenue tumbles

By: Associated Press By Dee Ann Durbin August 10, 2020

Marriott has reopened 91% of its hotels globally as business travel reemerges in China and worldwide occupancy, which tumbled to 11% in April, reached 34%. The company reported quarterly profits on Monday that fell far short of expectations, however, and revenue plunged. Shares dipped about 3% before the opening bell. In China, where business travel and even some ...

