HERBERT CRAWFORD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Post-conviction proceedings -- Motion to re-open Herbert Crawford appeals from an order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City denying his motion to alter or amend the court’s order of April 24, 2019, which denied his motion to re-open his post-conviction proceedings. Read the opinion

