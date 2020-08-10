Quantcast

JAMERSON TILLMAN v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Maryland Public Information Act -- Action for judicial review -- Res judicata The present appeal stems from the 2018 denial of a second Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) request for the disclosure of records submitted by Jamerson Tillman, appellant, to the Prince George’s County Police Department (“the Department”). Mr. Tillman’s 2018 request sought, in pertinent part, ...

