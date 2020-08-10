Janine L Good M.D.

Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Maryland School of Medicine; Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

/Interim Site Executive

University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Recognizing the growing opioid epidemic in Baltimore and the need for hospitals to take action, I created and led a multidisciplinary opioid task force for UMMC that took a multipronged approach to educate prescribers on ways to reduce opioid prescribing, promote Narcan use, and link substance abuse patients with care. We also worked to raise public awareness on dangers of fentanyl, Narcan training and bond with counselors we provide.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

As a residency program director, I was able to mentor over 50 neurology residents in their choices of career and placement.