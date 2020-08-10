Quantcast

JERMAINE HARRIS v. WICOMICO COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Maryland Public Information Act -- Failure to produce -- Diligent efforts Jermaine Harris, appellant, filed a Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) request with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney Office (the “State’s Attorney”), appellee, seeking the complete file associated with his 2008 conviction for murder in the first degree. In 2018, Mr. Harris acknowledged that, in response ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo