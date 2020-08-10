Quantcast

JMD SERVICES, LLC v. LMG 17, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Notice of Appeal This appeal arises out of tax sale foreclosure proceedings in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City involving real property owned by JMD Services, LLC (“JMD Services”), appellant. On August 27, 2018, LMG 17, LLC (“LMG 17”), appellee, obtained a judgment foreclosing JMD Services’ right to redeem the real ...

