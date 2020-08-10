Quantcast

LUNDES ANTHONY CARTWRIGHT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Credit for time in custody In 2000, following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Lundes Anthony Cartwright, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. On August 23, 2000, the court sentenced him ...

