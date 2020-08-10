Quantcast

Md. Legal Aid’s Joseph vows to stay on amid sharp criticism

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 10, 2020

Maryland Legal Aid’s longtime executive director said Monday he has no plans to quit amid sharp criticism from more than 130 former staffers who call the recent firing of four managerial attorneys, allegedly for questioning back-to-work orders, symptomatic of senior management’s callous disregard for MLA employees who tend to the civil litigation needs of an ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo