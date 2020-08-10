Quantcast

Pentagon to share 5G spectrum with US telecoms

By: Bloomberg By Travis Tritten August 10, 2020

The White House and Pentagon presented plans Monday to help U.S. telecom companies build new ultrafast 5G networks by allowing commercial use of airwaves previously reserved for military radar. The move will open 100 megahertz of spectrum to be auctioned by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for sharing with companies. The Pentagon will continue to use ...

