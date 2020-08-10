Sherita Hill Golden M.D., MHS

Vice President

Chief Diversity Officer and Professor, Johns Hopkins Medicine

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Early in my scientific career I recognized that the presence of depression in my patients with diabetes was quite prevalent and made it difficult for them to fully engage in diabetes self-management behaviors. What was unclear was which came first—diabetes or depression. I was the first scientist to demonstrate in one population that the relationship between depression and diabetes was bi-directional.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

I have taken great pride in mentoring the next generation of physician-scientists in the area of diabetes epidemiology, clinical, and health services research because my life has been enriched by what I learn from each of my mentees. They never fail to amaze me with their innovation and creativity.