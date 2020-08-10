Quantcast

TERRELL MARKEE NICHOLSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Memorandum of law Terrell Markee Nicholson appeals from an order of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County denying his motion to correct an illegal sentence. ... On April 14, 2017, pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, he entered an Alford plea to use of a handgun in the ...

