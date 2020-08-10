The Arc Baltimore | Virtual Award Winners

The Arc Baltimore honored seven of its staff members during its recent 2020 Virtual Awards Ceremony. honorees included:

K. Ferrell , who was awarded the Stephen H. Morgan Award for Career Excellence;

, who was awarded the Stephen H. Morgan Award for Career Excellence; Linda Epps , who is the first recipient of the Career Excellence in Direct Support Award;

, who is the first recipient of the Career Excellence in Direct Support Award; Allen McDuffie , recipient of the Excellence in Direct Support Award;

, recipient of the Excellence in Direct Support Award; Trish Daniels , who won the Excellence in Management Award;

, who won the Excellence in Management Award; John Sanford , who was named Administrative Employee of the Year;

, who was named Administrative Employee of the Year; Oluwole Obadina , who was recognized as Direct Support Employee of the Year Award; and

, who was recognized as Direct Support Employee of the Year Award; and Michelle Foit, who was honored with the Community Connection Award.

Beyond Arc Baltimore staff, the Virtual Awards Ceremony recognized self-advocates, board members, and community members for their dedication to, and advocacy for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.