The Arc Baltimore | Virtual Award Winners

The Arc Baltimore honored seven of its staff members during its recent 2020 Virtual Awards Ceremony. honorees included:
- K. Ferrell, who was awarded the Stephen H. Morgan Award for Career Excellence;
- Linda Epps, who is the first recipient of the Career Excellence in Direct Support Award;
- Allen McDuffie, recipient of the Excellence in Direct Support Award;
- Trish Daniels, who won the Excellence in Management Award;
- John Sanford, who was named Administrative Employee of the Year;
- Oluwole Obadina, who was recognized as Direct Support Employee of the Year Award; and
- Michelle Foit, who was honored with the Community Connection Award.
Beyond Arc Baltimore staff, the Virtual Awards Ceremony recognized self-advocates, board members, and community members for their dedication to, and advocacy for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
