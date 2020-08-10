Quantcast

The Arc Baltimore | Virtual Award Winners

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

The Arc Baltimore honored seven of its staff members during its recent 2020 Virtual Awards Ceremony. honorees included:

  • K. Ferrell, who was awarded the Stephen H. Morgan Award for Career Excellence;
  • Linda Epps, who is the first recipient of the Career Excellence in Direct Support Award;
  • Allen McDuffie, recipient of the Excellence in Direct Support Award;
  • Trish Daniels, who won the Excellence in Management Award;
  • John Sanford, who was named Administrative Employee of the Year;
  • Oluwole Obadina, who was recognized as Direct Support Employee of the Year Award; and
  • Michelle Foit, who was honored with the Community Connection Award.

Beyond Arc Baltimore staff, the Virtual Awards Ceremony recognized self-advocates, board members, and community members for their dedication to, and advocacy for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

