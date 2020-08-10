Quantcast

TIEMOKO COULIBALY v. CARRIE WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Restitution motion In August of 2017, the substitute trustees for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., appellees,1 filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Tiemoko Coulibaly, appellant. A foreclosure sale proceeded accordingly. At the sale, Siavash Asgari, appellee, tendered the ...

