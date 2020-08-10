Tricia Griffis CPA

Director

Frederick County Government

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

My most significant professional accomplishment would be the ability to take three career paths and bring them together to one arena with the ability to develop and mentor others along the way. I pride myself in being able to juggle my career with community involvement through mentoring, teaching and volunteering my

time. At the end of the day, I want to provide knowledge and empower others as well as leave a mark professionally.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

We cannot make a true mark in life without providing a path to follow. Providing a path and encouraging growth among our peers and younger generations, then watching them succeed is true accomplishment.