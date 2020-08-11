Quantcast

7 million posts for spreading coronavirus misinformation taken down, Facebook says

By: The Washington Post By Rachel Lerman August 11, 2020

Facebook said Tuesday that it took down 7 million posts pushing covid-19 misinformation from its main social media site and Instagram between April and June as the company tried to combat the rapid spread of dangerous information about the virus. The company also put warning notes on 98 million covid-19 misinformation posts on Facebook during that ...

