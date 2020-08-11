Quantcast

AARP Maryland joins calls to extend moratorium on utility cutoffs during pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020

AARP Maryland is joining a growing chorus of legislators and community leaders calling on the Maryland Public Service Commission to issue an emergency order protecting households from utility gas and electric disconnections during the COVID-19 emergency. On June 26, the Office of People’s Counsel petitioned the PSC to order utilities under its jurisdiction to suspend service ...

