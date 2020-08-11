Quantcast

First United sees growth of total assets in Q2 earnings report

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020

Total assets for Oakland-based First United Corporation grew by $197.6 million for the quarter ending June 20, a 13.7% increase when compared to total assets at Dec. 31, 2019, due to loan and deposit growth of 13.4% and 18.4%, respectively. During the first six months of 2020, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased by $67.1 million, the ...

