Quantcast

Giant Food launches 16th annual pediatric cancer fundraising program

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020

Landover-based grocery chain Giant Food Monday launched the 16th annual fundraising program for pediatric cancer designed to support cancer research initiatives. Giant aims to raise at least $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running from Aug. 14 to Oct. 9 from the sale of $5 'Thank You' cards from Giant's ambassadors. All funds raised will be donated to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo