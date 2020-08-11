Jacqueline Stone | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute , a nonprofit organization internationally known for providing a wide range of health and education services for children, adolescents and adults with diseases, disorders or injuries that impact the nervous system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jacqueline Stone, Ph.D., MPA, PT to be the inaugural chief clinical officer, a new senior leadership position at the Institute.

In this newly expanded role, Stone will oversee the Institute’s clinical operations of non-medical clinical services, and work closely with the CEO and COO in strategic planning and implementation for the organization.

