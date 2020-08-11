Quantcast

Morgan State shifts to remote-only instruction for fall semester

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020

In the wake of new scientific data on the requirements of testing frequency, increased positive COVID-19 cases locally, and on the advisement of internal and external health care professionals, Morgan State University (MSU) has altered its reopening plans, moving to remote-only instruction for the 2020 fall semester. The change in Morgan’s plans for the fall follows ...

