Natasha Peabody | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc ., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has announced the hiring of Natasha Peabody as development coordinator for southern Maryland.

In her new position, Peabody will support the day-to-day functions of the company’s in-house development team in southern Maryland as it relates to the execution of on-going due diligence, entitlement and permitting activities as well as interacting with an outside team of vendors. She will also assist in the government relations activities of the department.

