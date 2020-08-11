Quantcast

What’s keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained

By: Associated Press Andrew Taylor August 11, 2020

WASHINGTON — Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes. Now that President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive edicts and the national political conventions are set to begin, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo