ANWAR KAMAL v. SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

Anwar Kamal, appellant, owns real property located at 9617 McAlpine Road in Silver Spring. In 2006, he executed a note and deed of trust in exchange for $27,300. The deed of trust was secured by a lien on the property. In 2010 Mr. Kamal defaulted on the debt and the loan was later charged off. ...

