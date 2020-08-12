Quantcast

Bail fund answers criticism over freeing convicted rapist

By: Associated Press August 12, 2020

BOSTON — A bail fund in Massachusetts that's among many nationwide flooded with donations amid the country's reckoning with racism is defending itself after freeing people facing serious crimes, including a convicted rapist who has since been charged with a new rape. The Massachusetts Bail Fund said in a statement Wednesday that it bails out people ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo