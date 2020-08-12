Quantcast

CLA Wealth Advisors named to Financial Times 300 list

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors LLC (CLA Wealth Advisors), an SEC-registered investment adviser,  was named to the Financial Times (FT) 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) list and was also one of the 2020 Top Firms by Assets Under Management (AUM) by Accounting Today. CLA Wealth Advisors works with thousands of privately held business owners, senior corporate executives, professionals, families and institutions. ...

