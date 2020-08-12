Quantcast

Deal makes Md.’s CuriosityStream a publicly traded company

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

CuriosityStream Inc. and Software Acquisition Group Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, Wednesday announced a definitive business combination agreement which will make the Silver Spring-based streaming media operation a publicly traded company. The merger announcement was made by CuriosityStream Chairman John Hendricks and Jonathan Huberman, chairman of Software Acquisition Group. At the closing of the transaction the combined ...

