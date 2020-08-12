Edwin Brake | Ellin & Tucker

Edwin Brake, the CEO of Ellin & Tucker, was named the executive committee of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Brake has been a long-time supporter of Baltimore, consistently dedicating his time to revitalizing the city, and the downtown community in particular, through lasting volunteer efforts and advocacy. He’s gained a reputation for having a direct approach to tackling new problems, while embracing unique ways to overcome old ones.

Ellin & Tucker has been a staple of the downtown district since 1946, a commitment to the community that Brake has staunchly upheld since taking over as CEO. He acknowledges that Baltimore faces many obstacles and though everyone is eager to find answers, he notes “they are not going to come easily.”

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.