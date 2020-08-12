Quantcast

Firstrust Bank opens first full-service branch in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

Firstrust Bank expanded its physical presence in Maryland Monday by opening up its first full-service branch in Towson at 32 West Pennsylvania Ave. The new office will be managed by Shan Vengadasubramaniyam, who has recently been named vice president, community banking manager. Prior to joining Firstrust, Shan was vice president of business development at The Harbor Bank of Maryland, ...

