Jean Lewis | Kramon & Graham

Jean Lewis, a member of Kramon & Graham’s Asset Recovery & Bankruptcy Litigation and co-leader of the firm’s Commercial Litigation groups, was named to the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Lewis is recognized among other distinguished lawyers whose practice focuses on financial restructuring and bankruptcy law.

Lewis represents clients in highly sensitive, sophisticated litigation matters. Her clients include multinational law firms, one of the world’s largest hotel companies, corporate directors and officers, businesses, local governments, and bankruptcy trustees. In addition to trying jury and bench trials in courts around the country, Lewis represents clients in commercial arbitrations and internal investigations. Her impressive results have led to professional honors including recognition by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation and The Best Lawyers in America.

