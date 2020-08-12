Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop’s servicing portfolio surpasses $100B

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday its servicing portfolio totaled $100.8 billion at July 31, driven by strong loan originations and limited payoffs. Surpassing $100 billion is one of the pillars of the company's five-year strategic growth plan, Vision 2020, to increase annual revenues from $468 million in 2015 to $1 billion by the end of 2020. The company has grown ...

