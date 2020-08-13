Quantcast

CINCINNATI INSURANCE COMPANY, et al. v. ELISABETH SHUSTER

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Torts -- Motor torts -- Medical expenses Elisabeth Shuster, appellee, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Alan Glazer, that was involved in a rear-end car accident in Howard County, Maryland. She filed a complaint against Glazer’s insurance company, Cincinnati Insurance Company (“Cincinnati”) and her insurance company Liberty Mutual General Insurance Company (“LM”) in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo