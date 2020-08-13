Quantcast

Former Fed Chair Yellen advising Biden-Harris ticket

By: Bloomberg By Tyler Pager August 13, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris received their first joint economic briefing on Thursday, which included former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen. Two of Biden's longtime economic advisers, Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, were among those in the briefing, as well as Yellen, Raj Chetty, a Harvard University professor; and Lisa ...

