GEOFFREY SCOTT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Competency hearing -- Sua sponte A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Geoffrey Scott of attempted voluntary manslaughter and acquitted him of attempted murder in the first and second degrees. The court sentenced him to a term of ten years’ incarceration, all but five years suspended, and five years’ ...

