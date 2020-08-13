Quantcast

James K. Green, Brent A. Croghan and Daniel B. Geehreng | Dembo Jones

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

demboMaryland’s Dembo Jones has named James K. Green and Brent A. Croghan as co-CEOs and Daniel B. Geehreng as chief financial officer.

Green will continue to lead Dembo Jones’ Professional Services practice. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland.

Croghan will remain in charge of the firm’s Not-for-Profit practice. He is treasurer of the Conflict Resolution Center of Montgomery County and received a Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland University College.

Geehreng will maintain his role as leader of Dembo Jones’ Construction practice. He is a member of numerous construction industry associations. He received a Bachelor of Science from West Virginia University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo