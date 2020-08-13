Quantcast

KEVIN TYRONE GLOVER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight A jury for the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, convicted Kevin Glover (“Appellant”) of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a handgun. The Court sentenced Appellant to a total term of life imprisonment, ...

