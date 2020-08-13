Quantcast

Maryland officials warn gun dealers about phishing scams

By: Associated Press August 13, 2020

PIKESVILLE — Authorities in Maryland have issued an advisory about an apparent email phishing scam targeting firearms dealers in the state. It was issued after the Maryland State Police Licensing Division was notified Tuesday about emails received by at least two firearms dealers, Maryland State Police said in a news release. The emails, which contain an attachment ...

