Quantcast

Mercy Medical Center gets 5-Star rating for OB/GYN procedures

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Mercy Medical Center was awarded a 5-star recipient for both gynecologic procedures and for vaginal delivery for the third year in a row, as recognized by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. The 5-star rating indicates that Mercy’s clinical outcomes in both categories are statistically significantly better than expected. Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo