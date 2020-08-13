Quantcast

Perdue Farms earns 18 joint industry safety and health council awards

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Eighteen Perdue Farms facilities have earned Joint Industry Safety and Health Council awards for consistently implementing innovative and effective workplace safety health processes and systems. Six of the locations received the Award of Distinction, the Council's highest honor. The awards were announced during the 2020 virtual National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry. The Salisbury-based company's food-producing ...

