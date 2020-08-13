Quantcast

Silver Diner retools with new HVAC system amid COVID-19 protocols

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

For more than 30 years, forward-thinking and innovation, to enhance customer health and wellness, have been critical components to the success of Silver Diner. Building on its history as leaders in implementing healthy eating with farm-to-table and flexitarian options, the restaurant has retooled for today’s lifestyle in the wake of COVID-19 using multiple dining protocols, safety practices and cutting-edge ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo