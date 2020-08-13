Quantcast

TYRELL DAVON RANDOLPH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted appellant, Tyrell Randolph, of illegal possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. For illegally possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, the ...

