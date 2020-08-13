Quantcast

University of Maryland joins Common Application for 2020-2021 academic year

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020

Students applying to the University of Maryland will now have the ability to do so through the Common Application, also known as the Common App. The online college application platform currently serves more than three million applicants, teachers, counselors and advisors across all 50 states and around the world each year. The Common App helps reduce common barriers to ...

