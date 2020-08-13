Quantcast

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.96%

By: Associated Press August 13, 2020

WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.60% a year ago. The average ...

