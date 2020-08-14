Quantcast

Featherstone Foundation awards $30K in scholarships

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation awards $30,000 merit-based scholarships to 14 exceptional students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education and first generation college students. Each award winner will receive $2,000 to $3,000 scholarships. This year's honorees will attend Morgan State University, University of Baltimore and St. Mary's College of Maryland. The Foundation partnered with Morgan State University to unveil the inaugural Featherstone HBCU Scholarship ...

