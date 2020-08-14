Quantcast

By: Jobs August 14, 2020

FULL-TIME
PARALEGAL


National law firm seeking a full-time paralegal with 3-5 years experience for a busy litigation practice in Baltimore City.  We are looking for a hard-working, detail-oriented individual who can work independently and has strong communication skills.   Good pay and benefits.
Please submit your resume in confidence to:
blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2649 in the subject line.

