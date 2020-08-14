Quantcast

Howard County gets $1.2M for buses, automated announcement system

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020

Howard County was awarded grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase three replacement transit vehicles and implement an automated bus stop announcement system on its fixed route fleet. This project will improve service reliability while maintaining a state of good repair. Each new transit bus costs approximately $400,000 and the bus annunciator system ...

