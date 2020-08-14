Quantcast

JANEL ANTWAIN HENRY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Other crimes A jury, in the Circuit Court for Harford County, convicted Janel Henry, appellant, of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession of Fentanyl, possession of paraphernalia, and obstructing and hindering. The Court sentenced Mr. Henry to a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo